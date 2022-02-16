Police lights tape generic
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Kansas City, KS.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to Birch Street, just south of Ruby Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Responding police then found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect. They are talking with neighbors and any potential eyewitnesses near the scene.

