KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Kansas City, KS.
Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to Birch Street, just south of Ruby Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Responding police then found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect. They are talking with neighbors and any potential eyewitnesses near the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.