KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Kansas City, KS, according to the fire department.
Crews responded at 8:13 a.m. to a single-story house fire on North Allis Street north of Sanford Avenue. As firefighters worked to put out the fire, they searched the home and found an adult male. He was pulled from the home and pronounced dead on-scene by paramedics, according to the Kansas City, KS, Fire Department.
"Our firefighters did everything they could to rescue the victim, but unfortunately it isn't the outcome we would hope for," said Scott Schaunaman, KCK Fire Battalion Chief of Training.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were injured, and the identity of the man who died has not yet been released.
