KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 66-year-old Wichita man was killed in a hit-and-run on Blue Ridge Cutoff while leaving the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
Emergency crews responded at 10:11 p.m. to Blue Ridge Cutoff and East 43rd Street in reference to a life-threatening hit-and-run collision on a pedestrian. The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital, but ended up dying while medical personnel were trying to save his life.
Kansas City police said the man was crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff from west to east when he was hit by a southbound vehicle that didn't stop. While lying in the roadway, the man was then run over by a second vehicle that also didn't stop.
A second pedestrian who was with the man was not struck or hurt.
Police have not yet released the identity of the man killed. Police continue to investigate the situation.
The Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night in a 38-20 loss.
