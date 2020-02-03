KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was killed Sunday night after attempting to light commercial-grade fireworks in an improvised mortar when one of them exploded following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
Police were called at 9:17 p.m. to the 9800 block Richmond to assist paramedics on a fireworks accident.
The victim suffered a catastrophic head injury and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The man's identity has not been released.
