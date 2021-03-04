KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating the city's latest homicide, which left a man dead.
Officers were called just before 1 p.m. Thursday to 33rd Street and Montgall Avenue. The initial call was for shots being fired, but while police were on the way it turned into a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found a man in a front yard who was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.
EMS was called to the scene and declared him deceased.
If anyone saw anything or has any information, they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
