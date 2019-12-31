OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – UPDATE: Overland Park police have confirmed the identity of the driver killed in Tuesday's crash.
Mark Bissler, 31, was killed in the crash.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a tree killing them.
Just before 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Overland Park officers were called to a vehicle into a tree in the 11200 block of Lowell Avenue.
When an officer arrived at the location, they reported the driver was pinned in the vehicle and was unresponsive. Johnson County MedAct and fire crews arrived soon after and removed the driver from the vehicle. Life saving measures were employed, but ultimately were not successful.
The deceased male in his 30s has not been identified at this time.
Lowell is closed in both directions from West 112th Street to West 114th Street. The investigation is on-going, and it will be about three hours before Lowell is reopened.
