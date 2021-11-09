KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed in the front yard of a home in Kansas City, MO, on Monday night, in what is the city's 131st homicide of the year.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the neighborhood at 55th and Park in reference to a call of shots fired. While responding, officers received word that someone had been shot, according to a narrative report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
Police found a man in the front yard of a home and summoned emergency medical crews to the scene. Those crews transported the man to a local hospital, but he died a short time later, police said.
The police's initial investigation indicates that the man was in the front yard "when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects," according to police.
Detectives are canvassing the area for eyewitnesses and processing the scene for evidence.
Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.