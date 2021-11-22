KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man is dead, and two police officers injured after a confrontation in KCK.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m. at 57th and Tauromee after a concerned citizen called police about a man in the middle of the road.
A relative of the man killed says he used to work at the KCK PD as an officer and the job took a toll on him.
Family members stood beside the crime tape, hugging, crying, and trying to make sense of it.
“He was an officer and then turned detective,” said Arthur Hayes.
Arthur Hayes said the man killed is his daughter’s ex-husband.
“He was a good guy, good guy. So I don’t understand none of this,” said Hayes.
Police said they were dispatched to the area on a call about some concerning behavior.
“There was an individual in the middle of the street looking at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic,” Officer Marsheé London said of what the caller described.
Police later said there was a struggle over an officer’s gun.
“I heard two shots,” said Amanda Nicholson, who lives just a few houses away from where police were gathered.
Hayes said a Jeep sitting on the side of the road at the center of the crime tape belonged to his ex-son-in-law. He lived in the area, Hayes said, but not in this block. Hayes and his family have a lot still to process.
“All I know is he’s not here no more and I got two grandkids that’s not going to have any dad,” Hayes said.
Police said the two officers’ injuries are minor. They would not describe the nature of their injuries.
They said they will investigate the police shooting in conjunction with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.
