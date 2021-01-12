PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A truck crossed into oncoming traffic on 45 Highway on Monday night, killing a man and injuring a woman and child who were in the car with him.
Emergency crews responded at 7:06 p.m. to 45 Highway near Farley Hampton Road after a 2021 Ford F-750 that was traveling southbound crossed over into northbound lanes, where it collided with a 2005 Honda Acura, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash.
The Acura's driver, a 29-year-old man from Leavenworth, died at the scene. His two passengers---a 35-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy---were both hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The truck's driver was also hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
The F-750 is described by Ford as a medium-duty work truck.
The Sheriff's Office Crash Team continues to investigate, and has not released the names yet of those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.