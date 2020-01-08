KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a baby was injured in a double shooting Wednesday.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Wheeling for a reported shooting just before 1 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they located one adult male that had been shot and was later transported to a local hospital where he died. On Thursday, that victim was identified as 21-year-old DeAndre Chiney.
Witnesses told police that an argument happened in front of the residence between the male victim and the suspect. At some point, the suspect fired multiple times at the victim. The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction.
Earlier in the investigation, officers were told that a young child was driven to the hospital and had been shot as well at that same location on Wheeling. That child, under a year old, has non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The baby is expected to be released from the hospital sometime on Friday.
Police said the suspect does remain at large, but it preliminarily appears the shooting was a result of a disturbance at the location and not the result of any random shooting incident. On Thursday, they said that they had identified "a subject of interest" and hope to have more information by the end of the day.
It is not believed that others in the apartment complex are in imminent danger associated with this incident.
If anyone has any information or saw anything, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
