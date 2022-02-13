LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- An Independence man has died after a crash on I-35 Saturday.
The accident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday as the man was exiting onto U.S. 69 south from I-35 south.
His vehicle left the ramp, crossed over an embankment and Marshall Drive, then entered a grassy area and struck a tree.
The vehicle then caught fire.
The driver, identified as 76-year-old Woo Suk Lee of Independence, was killed in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.
