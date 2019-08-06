RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- A man was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Raymore.
Police responded to 2015 W. Foxwood Dr. at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The man was shot once in the shoulder and once in the leg, but Raymore police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.
At approximately 6:20pm Raymore Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart. One person was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Police are currently investigating and we ask residents to avoid the area. We will update as more information becomes available.— Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) August 6, 2019
Police at the scene said that the shooting victim was the driver of a gold sedan that was in the Walmart parking lot. He was there with another gentleman and they had gone inside to get groceries.
Once at the car getting in, a man pulled up in another car, blocking him, and motioned for the victim to come to him.
Officers said they argued, and the victim was shot. At this time, it appears they knew each other and the suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan.
UPDATE: Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and victim may know each other.The victim has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.The suspect fled in a silver sedan and there is no indication he is still in the area. Investigation continues. https://t.co/KPx4OEBmBH— Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) August 7, 2019
The Walmart remains open at the grocery entrance as the Raymore Police Chief did not feel the need to close it down.
One woman who was doing back-to-school shopping said her first thought went to all the possible bystanders who could have been hurt.
“I just think it’s ridiculous, especially at a neighborhood place like Walmart where you’re just trying to get your everyday life stuff together. Because your kids or anything could have been with you," Takiya Phillips said.
