KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died following a crash that happened late last year.
According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 28, 2019, in the area of 18th and Indiana.
A Ford F-150 crashed into a Ford Explorer at 10:36 a.m. Officers determined that the Explorer crossed the center line.
A 57-year-old man from Independence was injured in the crash. He was a passenger in the truck.
That man died on Saturday at 5:38 a.m. at a local hospital.
