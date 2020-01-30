GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man who was injured in a crash that happened earlier this month has died. 

According to the police, the crash happened back on Jan. 7 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 77th and Blue Ridge. 

The man who was injured in that crash, the driver, was taken to the hospital and has been there since. 

Police were told on Thursday that the man had died at the hospital. 

He has been identified only as a 78-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri. 

