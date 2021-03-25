KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was injured Thursday afternoon after his vehicle went at least 35 feet down an embankment.
The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and E. 45th Street.
The man was injured after his vehicle hit a tree and went 30 to 40 feet down a nearby embankment.
Initially, it was believed that his vehicle had gone into Blue River. However, that was ultimately not the case.
The Kansas City Fire Department used a stokes basket to bring him back up from the scene of the crash. It took them half an hour to pull him from the damaged vehicle.
His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The KCFD says that weather was not a factor in this crash and that the driver was going at a high rate of speed.
