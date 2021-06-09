RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A man was injured after someone fired shots into a Raytown home.
Police were called about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of someone shooting at a home in the 11200 block of East 71 Terrace.
Officers arrived at that location and found a man who had apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
