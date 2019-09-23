KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman was sitting on her front porch when she noticed a man leave a home in the 4400 block of Woodland Avenue Monday around 6 p.m. Next thing she knew, the house was up in flames.
A man was sleeping inside the home at the time it caught fire. The woman said her and another person ran to the home.
“We were both banging and screaming and trying to get him up,” the woman said.
The man was able to escape the home with no injuries.
According to the property owner, it’s not the first time someone has worked to set the house on fire.
“It happened 72 hours ago,” Rickey Leathers, the property manager said. “But it was minimal damage. Then he came back today after he got out of jail and I guess he finished the job.”
According to police, a man was taken into custody a short distance away from the scene. However, they would not confirm whether or not there were multiple instances of arson.
Kansas City police said they’re working to figure out whether or not the man they took into custody was indeed involved with starting this fire and exactly what the cause of the fire was.
