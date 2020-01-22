KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A wanted man is in custody after a standoff with police in east Kansas City.
Officers were called just after 10 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue to check for a man wanted on a parole violation warrant.
The man, who police say is in his 20s, was confirmed to be inside the home and refused to exit or grant access to officers.
Authorities believed the man was armed and an issued an Operation 100 to bring in tactical resources as well as negotiators to try to bring the situation to a peaceful end.
Officers were able to make contact with the man and persuaded him to exit peacefully about 1 p.m.
