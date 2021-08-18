LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say they have a man in custody in connection with a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of a Lawrence grocery store.
Police were called to Dillion's at West 23rd and Alabama streets about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. When officered arrived on scene, they found a person who had been stabbed. The person was taken to an area hospital where they died.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the stabbing, should call police at 785-832-7509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.