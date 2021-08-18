Police lights tape generic
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say they have a man in custody in connection with a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of a Lawrence grocery store.

Police were called to Dillion's at West 23rd and Alabama streets about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. When officered arrived on scene, they found a person who had been stabbed. The person was taken to an area hospital where they died.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the stabbing, should call police at 785-832-7509.

