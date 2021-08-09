KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A possibly impaired man is in custody after he struck and killed a motorcyclist in Midtown, police say.
The two-vehicle wreck happened about 6:25 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a Piaggio Aprilia Motorcycle was traveling north on Broadway, approaching 42nd Street. A white Nissan Maxima had been parked along the east curb, facing north.
The Nissan pulled from the curb and started making a U-turn in front of northbound traffic; causing the Piaggio motorcycle to hit the left rear of the Nissan, police said.
The driver of the Piaggio was ejected from his motorcycle. The driver of the Nissan drove off the roadway, onto the grass on the west side of Broadway.
The Nissan drove on the grass and sidewalk past the vehicles parked on the west curb until he could get back on the roadway. Once on the roadway, the Nissan driver fled the scene, police say. He parked his vehicle a few blocks from the scene and returned on foot. He was identified by witnesses and was taken into custody.
The driver of the Piaggio motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where later dies.
Impairment is under investigation for the Nissan driver, police said.
