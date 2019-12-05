KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a chase, the KCPD said they have someone in custody who was driving a vehicle tied to a homicide investigation.
The pursuit began in Kansas City, Kansas and ended in the area of Truman and Spruce before 12:30 p.m.
Stop sticks were deployed, which flatted two tires. Kansas Highway Patrol then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.
The police said they have not yet determined if the driver is a person of interest in the homicide investigation. However, they did say the vehicle is tied to that case.
The driver has been taken into custody and he is facing fleeing and eluding charges.
No other information is available at this time.
