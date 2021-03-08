LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- A standoff lasting nearly 14 hours finally ended about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect came out on his own and is now in custody. This all started Monday afternoon over a potential domestic dispute.
When a woman with a protection order asked police to check her home as a precaution, they didn’t know what they would find. What followed led them to surround the home in Louisburg and block off a portion of downtown.
Louisburg Police Lt. Dave Sander said they went to the home at 1:15 p.m. after a woman involved in a domestic violence case asked police to check her house before she went home.
Sander said the woman had a protection order and reported that the week prior she came home to find the subject of the protection order in the house. The couple shared the home prior to the protection order being issued. Following that, he was forbidden from being there.
He said police had no evidence the man would be there when they checked the home, but after they arrived, they came in contact with him. Sander said the man had a gun and was threatening himself and others.
The backed away and blocked off streets to initiate a standoff. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office brought in a negotiator to try to reach the man to encourage a peaceful surrender.
Some businesses in the area are currently closed or have decided to close for the day as a result of this incident.
The Landmark National Bank said they chose to close early. Phones are not being answered at the nearby Sonic.
