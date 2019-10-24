JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The man who got a hard 50 prison sentence for killing Ali Kemp at a Leawood pool back in 2002 now wants his prison sentence reduced.
Benjamin Appleby appeared in Court on Thursday at the Johnson County Courthouse and a judge will make a ruling on his request later in the day.
In 2002, Kansas State student Ali Kemp was beaten, battered, and strangled in the pump house of a Leawood neighborhood pool where she worked.
“To have a child of our community murdered at a local neighborhood pool in Leawood, Kansas was devastating to the entire metropolitan area,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Veronica Dersch.
Dersch prosecuted the case against Appleby, who is now in prison for the violent act.
“It took us two years to find him," said Dersch. "It took us two years to try him."
Kemp’s father, who found her body, worked relentlessly with authorities on the manhunt. He even helped set up a $50,000 reward fund, making the case the subject of billboards and America’s Most Wanted segments.
“This case was landmarked in that it’s the beginning of using billboards to find suspected criminals,” Dersch said.
It was two years before an anonymous tip led detectives to Appleby, who was living in Connecticut under a false name. He had active warrants in Connecticut for exposing himself.
“They brought him up to the station in Connecticut and said, ‘While you’re here, some Kansas Detectives would like to speak to you, would you like to talk to them?’” explained Dersch. “He was arrogant enough to say yes. That’s where they got his confession.”
Now, 17 years after Kemp’s death, Appleby is appearing in court because he says his sentence was illegal.
“In general, his arguments were that a jury should have found that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors,” said Dersch.
However, Dersch says the hard 50 sentence -- which means Appleby would get his first chance at the parole board in 50 years -- is appropriate under capitol crime.
“If you got a sentence that was illegal, it could be corrected at any time but Mr. Appleby’s sentence was not illegal,” she said.
According to Dersch, these are typical post-conviction proceedings and she doesn’t think anything unusual will occur.
