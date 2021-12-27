OMAHA, NE (KCTV) -- We are learning more about a man who was arrested in Nebraska following a fatal accidental shooting in Independence, Missouri, that left a young child dead.
The Douglas County, Nebraska, Sheriff's Office says they had received information about a man who was involved in a shooting and left to avoid being arrested in Independence.
Their deputies, as well as Omaha police officers, conducted surveillance on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, in the area of 103rd and Ida Street.
There, they saw 22-year-old Ashton Cleveland breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a local bar. He was then taken into custody.
While being interviewed at the sheriff's office, the authorities say he "implicated himself in the incident that left a minor child dead in Independence" earlier that day. The sheriff's office says he also implicated himself in an additional shooting that's being investigated in Missouri.
That sheriff's office booked him into jail for local charges of theft, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The intelligence the sheriff's office gathered was given to the Independence, Missouri, Police Department.
IPD has obtained a warrant for Cleveland's arrest, say the authorities in Nebraska.
