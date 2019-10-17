LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee’s Summit man who was missing for more than a week is now in critical condition after being stranded in his wrecked car off I-470.
He was found by man riding a dirt bike on Wednesday night.
Ryan Linneman, 37, is now in intensive care and police say he was barely hanging onto life when he was found.
The investigation into how and why he crashed is ongoing because he can’t speak to tell his own story.
Last night, Chopper 5 showed first responders on I-470 near View High Drive surrounding Linneman’s gold Honda Accord in a ditch. The car went down a hill on I-470, went through the grass, went up on a dirt mound, and then continued into a deep ravine.
The car was hidden for a whole week before someone found it.
“He thought it was an abandoned car,” said Sergeant Bill Mahoney with the KCPD. “It was down under some pretty heavy brush and, when he checked it, he found the individual and his first thought was that he was dead is what he told us.”
Mahoney said the man on a dirt bike who found Linneman called for help. The vehicle was hidden from the road, so only someone down near the ravine could have spotted it.
“To say it was fortunate for him that that biker came by as a big understatement,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney said Linneman’s injuries were so severe that it is unlikely he moved at all for the entire week he sat in the car.
There was no evidence at the scene to indicate that any other vehicle was involved in the accident. Police hope to confirm that on Thursday by examining the vehicle. They also hope to determine how fast the car was going.
