JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident on I-35.
Lenexa police say the man was going northbound I-35 around I-435 when he was shot by a suspect on a motorcycle that was also going north.
The victim drove home and then called 911.
The police said they are investigating it as a possible road rage incident.
The man was taken to the hospital. It's currently unknown what his condition is.
Northbound I-35 is currently shut down at I-435. Find an alternate route.
