KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.
One man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 7500 block of East 17th Street just before 7:45.
When police arrived on the scene, they found an armed robbery victim who had been shot multiple times.
Police on scene said that the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction in the victim’s truck.
This is developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.