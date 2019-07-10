71th and oakland.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

One man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 7500 block of East 17th Street just before 7:45.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an armed robbery victim who had been shot multiple times.

Police on scene said that the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction in the victim’s truck.

This is developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.