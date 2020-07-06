Police say they are investigating this as a possible drive-by or walk-by shooting. They have no witnesses at this time.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Monday morning. 

Police were called about 7 a.m. to the area of 114th Street and Spring Valley Road on a possible shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. There were other people inside the home including children.

The man who is in his 20s was taken to a local area hospital with a critical injury.

Police say they are investigating this as a possible drive-by or walk-by shooting. They have no witnesses at this time.

