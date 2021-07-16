OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man who got into a shootout with police outside a Shawnee Mission school has been sentenced.
A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2019 incident where shots were fired toward Highlands Elementary in Johnson County.
Johnson County District Court Judge Neil B. Foth sentenced Dylan Ruffin to 36 months of probation with placement at the Johnson County Adult Residential Center. If he violates probation, he can then be sentenced to 48 months behind bars.
Ten months ago, a dangerous confrontation between an armed man and police unfolded at a house right across the street from an elementary school. Shots fired earlier that day by Dylan Ruffin actually struck Highlands Elementary School in Mission. No students or faculty were hurt. But Tuesday, we’ve learned of a development that may give parents in the area some peace of mind.
Ruffin fired several shots towards Highlands Elementary in 2019. When he was confronted by police, Ruffin pointed a gun at officers, and they fired at him. He was hit but survived.
Mission police were justified in shooting a suspect who had opened fire on a Shawnee Mission elementary school on March 1, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Friday.
That shootout on March 1 had parents shielding their children outside the school located at 6200 Roe Ave., in Mission.
A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting happened near Highlands Elementary School just after it was on lockdown.
In May, Ruffin pleaded guilty to three charges. He was facing up to 10 years in prison.
Shawnee Mission schools will speak directly to parents at a PTA meeting Monday night.
