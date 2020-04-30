Police are investigating the city's 47th homicide.

Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to develop suspect information and gather further information to help determine what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information, please call the police at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.

