KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — A man was shot to death inside a home in the Ivanhoe Southeast neighborhood over the weekend, and investigators were searching for leads on a suspect, police said.
Officers were called to the home about 4 a.m. Sunday. Arriving officers found Charles Harris, 48, dead from gunshot wounds. Police said detectives were interviewing witnesses and crime scene technicians were processing evidence, but officials had no suspect description, and no arrests had been announced by Monday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact detectives or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. An award of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.