KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is working shooting and homicide investigation that has left one dead.
Officers were called about 7:15 a.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Kimball Avenue at 7:13 a.m. on a shooting call. Police say a white man in his mid-40s was found dead inside of a vehicle. His name has not been release.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.