INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being found shot in a vehicle at an Independence intersection.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. to U.S. 40 Highway at Valley View Road on a shooting investigation. The caller said a man was passed out in a gray pickup at the location.
Responding officers found that the man had been shot, and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have no suspect information, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Independence police at 816-836-3600, or send detectives an email to leads@indepmo.org and reference Case No. 22-4035.
