KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives are currently investigating the 30th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in his early 20s dead after an apparent shooting.
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots about two hours earlier, but due to the location of the body under a tree in a grassy area, the victim was not found until a pedestrian walked through the area.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
