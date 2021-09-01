GENERIC Shooting Text

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives are currently investigating the 30th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in his early 20s dead after an apparent shooting.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots about two hours earlier, but due to the location of the body under a tree in a grassy area, the victim was not found until a pedestrian walked through the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.