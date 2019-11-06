KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating the third fatal shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday night.
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that's left one dead at 24th and Chelsea and occurred around 7:15 p.m.
A male in his late teens to early 20s was found dead on a porch of a home, police said.
Police are interviewing potential witnesses on scene.
The three shootings are not related, it appears.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
