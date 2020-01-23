KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a man was found dead near an apartment complex in KC on Thursday night.
The man's body was found in the 7700 block of Monroe Ave. following a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m.
The police believe that the man was shot inside the apartment complex.
A woman was injured by shattered glass.
No other information is available at this time.
