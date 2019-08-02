KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police have yet to give a cause of death for a man they believe was killed.
Officers found the man lying in the street dead near 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police identified the victim in this incident as 62-year-old Michael Pittman.
There is no suspect information currently.
If you know anything, call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
