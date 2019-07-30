MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kansas License Bureau.
Police say the man was found shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Mission West Shopping Center at 6507 Johnson Dr.
At this time it appears to be a self-inflicted shooting, police said.
The man's name has not been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.