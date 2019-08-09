KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Kansas City apartment complex.
Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Friday to the Cloverleaf Apartment in the 14500 block of south U.S. Highway 71.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Witnesses say they heard gunshots and observed a grey or green small SUV leaving the scene immediately after.
There is no motive or suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
