KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's 81st homicide.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Monday to Thompson and Monroe and found a man dead in the middle of the street. He appeared to have been beaten to death.

His identity has not been released. There is no information right now on a suspect.

If anyone has any information they should call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $25,000 cash reward.

