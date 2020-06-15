KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's 81st homicide.
Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Monday to Thompson and Monroe and found a man dead in the middle of the street. He appeared to have been beaten to death.
His identity has not been released. There is no information right now on a suspect.
If anyone has any information they should call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $25,000 cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.