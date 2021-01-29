KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A truck involved in an overnight police chase in Kansas City sent sparks flying from its front driver's side wheel well, before eventually coming to rest south of the Country Club Plaza.
The chase began around 1:30 a.m. near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, when police recognized a Ford F550 truck suspected of being used in an aggravated assault the previous day, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver fled eastbound into Raytown, where Raytown police joined the pursuit. During the chase, the driver fired shots at officers near 70th Street and Arlington Avenue in Raytown, police said.
Police did not fire any shots during the chase.
The incident ended with the driver in custody and no one hurt, according to police. The suspect was the only person in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.