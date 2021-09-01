KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 32-year-old man has been federally charged in connection with four different bank robberies that happened earlier this year.
According to the grand jury indictment, Joseph P. Hall has been charged with four counts of bank robbery in connection with the following incidents:
- May 24: Security Bank of Kansas City at 1101 SW 3rd St. in Lee's Summit.
Amount stolen: Approximately $2,882.
- June 2: Bank of America at 10100 E. State Route 350 in Raytown.
Amount stolen: Approximately $7,025.
- June 3: Great Southern Bank at 150 SE Todd George Parkway in Lee's Summit.
Amount stolen: $4,080.
- June 7: CommunityAmerica Credit Union at 3100 Route 291 in Independence.
Amount stolen: $7,606.
So, the total amount allegedly stolen was approximately $21,593.
The court document states that Hall is currently in federal custody.
No further details are available at this time.
