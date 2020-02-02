Man fatally stabbed in Kansas City on Sunday night

According to police, the fatal stabbing happened in the 4900 block of E. 31st St. after 8 p.m. 

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday. 

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses or information that can help them determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. They will be processing the scene for the next several hours. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS

