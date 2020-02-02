Man fatally stabbed in Kansas City on Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday.
According to police, the fatal stabbing happened in the 4900 block of E. 31st St. after 8 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses or information that can help them determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. They will be processing the scene for the next several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.