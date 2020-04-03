INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday afternoon.
The fatal shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Sundown Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been fatally shot outside an apartment complex there.
A person of interest has been taken into custody, the police said.
No additional information is available at this time.
The police said this is the second homicide investigation of the year.
