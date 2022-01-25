The video above is from Saturday's newscast.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has identified a man who was fatally shot on Saturday morning.
According to the KCPD, officers went to the 8000 block of Euclid Ave. at about 11:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a prowler.
While officers were on the way to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds behind a residence.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but ultimately died from his injuries.
That day, the police did say that they had detained a person of interest. They also said that they were not looking for any additional people in connection with the incident.
On Tuesday, the man who died was identified as 37-year-old Cornelius Flowers Jr.
If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. If you'd like to remain anonymous call 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
