KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the area of 60th and Leavenworth Road at 2:38 p.m.
The shooting was initially life-threatening and the victim, a man in his late 20s, was taken to the hospital. He ultimately died there.
The Criminal Investigations Division of the KCPD is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
