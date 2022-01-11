BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged with murder, as well as several other charges, in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in 2017.
According to the Belton Police Department, officers went to the 1500 block of N. Scott Ave. on March 30 of that year after receiving a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found that Gabriel Brito-Ramirez had been fatally shot.
The police department says that detectives, along with help from the Metro Squad, worked "many leads on the case" but weren't able to get enough information to charge a suspect back then.
However, in late 2021, DNA and electronic evidence were sufficient to charge Charles Branson of St. Clair, Missouri, with the following:
- Second-degree murder
- Attempted robbery
- First-degree assault
- Two counts of armed criminal action
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
The Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed these charged on Dec. 18 of last year while Branson was in custody at a federal detention facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Branson has been extradited to Cass County now and was arraigned on the charges on Jan. 3, 2022.
He is currently being held without bond.
