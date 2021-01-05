JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One man has been charged in connection with the shooting that happened outside Independence Center on Monday.
The Jackson County Prosecutor has requested that an arrest warrant be issued for 26-year-old Russell Reed for one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to the probable cause statement, an officer at the scene of the shooting outside Independence Center saw a silver Cadillac parked at a stop sign with the passenger door open.
That officer then saw Russell waving his arms and holding his head near the car.
Russell told the officer that he had been shot while driving his car out of the parking lot.
Russell was then taken to hospital by ambulance. Meanwhile, another man police talked to there was taken to the police station to make a statement.
That man told police they were in the mall shopping when a man they didn't know started following them. When they left and got in their car, the man was holding a rifle and hiding behind a car. When they drove by, the man began to shoot.
At that point, according to the person giving the statement, Russell began to shoot back as they drove by. That person said they thought Russell tossed the gun or gave it to his girlfriend when she came to the scene.
When Independence police went to the hospital to talk with Russell, he was adamant he didn't know the person who shot at them. He also said that person had threatened to kill them while they were still inside the mall.
Russell initially told detectives that he'd fled when shots were fired and denied returning fire.
After he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody based on what that other individual had told police in their statement (mentioned earlier).
At the police station for an interview, he admitted to firing shots from the Cadillac after the stranger began to shoot at the vehicle.
He said that, as the car was coming to a stop, he threw the gun out the window near U.S. Bank. However, police were not able to find it when they went there.
