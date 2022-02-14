LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing several felonies after he stole a car from a Lee's Summit driveway that had two children inside it.
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged 41-year-old Mitchell Green with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle after they say he got into a running vehicle that had two kids inside and drove away.
According to court documents, Green got into a parked Ford Edge that was left running in a driveway. A woman had ran inside the residence to grab baby wipes and took her keys with her, leaving two kids under the age of four in the car.
She turned around and saw a man driving away in the car with the children still inside it. After calling police, an Amber Alert was issued.
Independence police located and stopped the vehicle near I-70 and Little Blue Parkway.
Green was questioned by investigators and admitted to taking the car.
The prosecutor's office has requested a $50,000 bond.
