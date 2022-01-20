JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his roommate in Raytown yesterday.
According to the prosecutor's office, Felix C.O. Beighley-Beck of Raytown has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Raytown police went to the 9200 block of E. 54th Terrace after they received a call from someone saying they'd just committed murder. That person told the dispatcher, "I pushed him and then I shot him and then stabbed him afterwards."
When police arrived, they saw Beighley-Beck come out of the residence. "I don't know what happened," he said.
Police detained him after they saw blood on his hands. They found a knife on him as he was being arrested.
The victim, Zackiery Lister, was Beighley-Beck's roommate. Police found Lister's body in a bedroom.
Prosecutors have requested a "$300,000/10 percent bond."
A mugshot of Beighley-Beck is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.
